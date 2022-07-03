Friendz Reaches Market Cap of $98,404.06 (FDZ)

Friendz (FDZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Friendz has a total market cap of $98,404.06 and $27,035.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005252 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,039.91 or 1.00018142 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 517,902,907 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

