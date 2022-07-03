Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €33.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($43.09) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €23.25 ($24.73) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($39.79) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($47.66). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.74.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

