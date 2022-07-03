Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion and a PE ratio of -6.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. Full Truck Alliance has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $19.71.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.21 million for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative net margin of 71.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

