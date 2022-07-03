Future’s (FUTR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FUTR. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Future from GBX 3,600 ($44.17) to GBX 3,250 ($39.87) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Future from GBX 3,300 ($40.49) to GBX 2,750 ($33.74) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Future from GBX 4,512 ($55.36) to GBX 3,253 ($39.91) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,413.25 ($41.88).

FUTR opened at GBX 1,688 ($20.71) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,909.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,562.83. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 1,551 ($19.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,968 ($48.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 5,182 shares of Future stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,913 ($23.47) per share, with a total value of £99,131.66 ($121,619.02).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

