G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Update

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the May 31st total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GPHBF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.87 and a quick ratio of 9.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. G6 Materials has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.16.

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

