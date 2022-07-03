Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $3.42.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) by 158.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

