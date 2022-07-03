Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 456 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.04.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

