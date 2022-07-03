Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up 1.5% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.36.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,687,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,238. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 514,450 shares worth $27,576,536. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

