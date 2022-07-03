Gateway Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000. Caterpillar comprises 1.2% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,046,000 after buying an additional 168,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Shares of CAT opened at $178.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.72 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.46 and a 200-day moving average of $209.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

