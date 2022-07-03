Gateway Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 9,131 ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $46.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

