Gateway Advisory LLC Has $10.03 Million Stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Gateway Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,583 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF comprises 2.7% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $392,000.

NASDAQ PIE opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

