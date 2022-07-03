Gateway Advisory LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $160.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.44. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $104,739.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,277.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,306. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.59.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

