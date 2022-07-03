Genesis Shards (GS) Price Hits $0.0120

Genesis Shards (GS) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $144,068.60 and approximately $210.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00165410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00778352 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00085674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016673 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

