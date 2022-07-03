Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $7,326,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 787,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,808,000 after purchasing an additional 57,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.73. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

