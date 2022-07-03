Goldcoin Price Tops $0.0220 (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $960,262.68 and approximately $2,336.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 104.1% higher against the dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00030064 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00260174 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002379 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000683 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

