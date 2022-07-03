Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 14.8% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 36,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $462,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Falcon Acquisition alerts:

GFX remained flat at $$9.85 during trading on Friday. 3,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,327. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Falcon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Falcon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.