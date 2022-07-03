Govi (GOVI) Trading Down 17.6% This Week

Govi (GOVI) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Govi has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Govi has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $109,112.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Govi coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00165243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.32 or 0.00721244 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00084565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016204 BTC.

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,325,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

