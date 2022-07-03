Gravity Finance (GFI) Trading Down 14% This Week

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $497,273.04 and $232.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00161404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.89 or 0.00777576 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00085152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016291 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

