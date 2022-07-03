Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Up 31.0% in June

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

GEAHF opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. Great Eagle has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $3.23.

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

