Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Up 31.0% in June

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.
GEAHF opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. Great Eagle has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $3.23.
Great Eagle Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Eagle (GEAHF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Great Eagle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Eagle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.