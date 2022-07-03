Hakka.Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $15,188.00 (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $686,077.16 and approximately $15,188.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hakka.Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005250 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,059.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance (CRYPTO:HAKKA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 372,118,276 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hakka.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hakka.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hakka.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.