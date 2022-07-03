HaloDAO (RNBW) Price Tops $0.0058

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 45.5% lower against the dollar. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $32,620.81 and approximately $42.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00165775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.62 or 0.00706070 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00084230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016279 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

