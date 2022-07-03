Hamster Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and $120,963.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00167486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00708196 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00084854 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016390 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

