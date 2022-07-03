Handshake Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Handshake has a market capitalization of $35.15 million and $24,320.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Handshake has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,148.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.84 or 0.05513864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00029863 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00260661 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00605592 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00075954 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.05 or 0.00538162 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 504,637,658 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

