Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Buys 707 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,734,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,782,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,909,000 after acquiring an additional 628,092 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,898 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 12,636,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,129,000 after acquiring an additional 561,358 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

GOVT stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.