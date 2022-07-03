Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,835 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,869,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,497,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 268,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%.

