Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,768 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
NYSEARCA VV opened at $174.20 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $166.09 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.13 and a 200-day moving average of $198.24.
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
