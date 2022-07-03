Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $8.91 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,049 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $45.21.

