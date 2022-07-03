Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,130 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 344.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.8% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $858,845,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,339,000 after purchasing an additional 818,792 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,462,000 after purchasing an additional 798,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,130,000 after purchasing an additional 768,351 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $84.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.68 and its 200 day moving average is $96.60. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

