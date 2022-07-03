Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 65,453 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,453 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 995,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,889,000 after purchasing an additional 277,897 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,769.5% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 877,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,332,000 after purchasing an additional 830,780 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 418,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 364,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,474 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period.

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average is $48.00.

