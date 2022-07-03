HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the May 31st total of 4,770,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDB. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,732,000 after buying an additional 6,776,659 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7,079.2% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,014,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,866,000 after buying an additional 2,972,293 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $177,729,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,792,000 after buying an additional 2,670,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 45.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,073,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,807,000 after buying an additional 2,220,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.51. 1,418,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,842. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.97. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.522 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

