Head to Head Analysis: Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) vs. Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Global Payments alerts:

84.5% of Global Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Priority Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Global Payments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 76.9% of Priority Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Global Payments and Priority Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments $8.52 billion 3.66 $965.46 million $3.49 31.79 Priority Technology $514.90 million 0.51 $1.39 million ($0.44) -7.73

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Priority Technology. Priority Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Payments and Priority Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments 11.66% 8.79% 5.06% Priority Technology -0.37% -0.27% 0.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Global Payments and Priority Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments 0 4 23 0 2.85 Priority Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Global Payments currently has a consensus price target of $182.48, indicating a potential upside of 64.50%. Priority Technology has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 341.18%. Given Priority Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Global Payments.

Volatility and Risk

Global Payments has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Priority Technology has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Payments beats Priority Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added services, such as point-of-sale solutions, and analytic and engagement tools, as well as payroll and human capital management services. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments and ePayables solutions for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general-purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers, and businesses under the Netspend brand. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Priority Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point. It also offers CPX, a platform that offers accounts payable automation solutions, including virtual card, purchase card, ACH +, dynamic discounting, or check. In addition, the company provides curated managed services and a suite of integrated accounts payable automation solutions to various financial institutions and card networks; and payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers. Further, it offers embedded payment and banking solutions to enterprise customers to modernize legacy platforms and accelerate software partners' strategies to monetize payments; and managed services solutions that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. The company serves SMB, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.