Head to Head Comparison: Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and Republic First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Union Bankshares 35.51% 9.94% 1.33% Republic First Bancorp 13.94% 7.93% 0.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and Republic First Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Union Bankshares $718.16 million 3.61 $263.92 million $3.12 11.06 Republic First Bancorp $180.55 million 1.39 $25.18 million $0.33 11.91

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp. Atlantic Union Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Atlantic Union Bankshares and Republic First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $44.25, suggesting a potential upside of 28.19%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats Republic First Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services. It also provides loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes. In addition, the company offers credit cards, automated teller machine (ATM) services, mobile and internet banking services, and online bill payment services, as well as financial planning, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it provides securities, brokerage, and investment advisory products and services; and originates and sells residential loan products in the secondary market. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 130 branches and approximately 150 ATMs in Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina. The company was formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation in May 2019. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, construction and land development, automobile, and home improvement loans; mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products; and lockbox services. As of April 5, 2022, it operated 34 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties in Pennsylvania; and New York County in New York. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

