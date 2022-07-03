Head to Head Contrast: Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) versus Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Rating) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Global has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and Heritage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A Heritage Global 9.51% 8.30% 5.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.4% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Heritage Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and Heritage Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Heritage Global $25.79 million 2.10 $3.05 million $0.08 18.50

Heritage Global has higher revenue and earnings than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Chykingyoung Investment Development and Heritage Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Heritage Global has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 170.27%. Given Heritage Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Summary

Heritage Global beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development (Get Rating)

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Heritage Global (Get Rating)

Heritage Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring, or brokering manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; accounts receivable portfolios; intellectual property; and business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global, Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

