Head to Head Survey: Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) vs. Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX)

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.1% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and Blackboxstocks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies $280.61 million 0.38 -$22.94 million ($0.74) -1.65 Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 3.13 -$2.62 million N/A N/A

Blackboxstocks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Synchronoss Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and Blackboxstocks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.90%. Blackboxstocks has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 313.79%. Given Blackboxstocks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than Synchronoss Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies -4.96% 0.52% 0.11% Blackboxstocks N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Blackboxstocks beats Synchronoss Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchronoss Technologies (Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions. It also streamlines the activation of new services and devices. In addition, the company offers software development and customization services. It markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Blackboxstocks (Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

