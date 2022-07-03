Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the May 31st total of 4,940,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at about $16,938,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at about $14,390,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 26.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,871,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 396,491 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at about $4,706,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,006.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 187,809 shares in the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTGC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.01. 1,301,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,666. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.33. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.30%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

