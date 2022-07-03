Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Heritage Global news, CEO Ross Dove bought 20,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $25,013.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,171,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,423.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 60,653 shares of company stock worth $73,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heritage Global stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) by 242.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,724 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.13% of Heritage Global worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

HGBL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. Heritage Global has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.53.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Heritage Global had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

About Heritage Global (Get Rating)

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.