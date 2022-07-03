Hive Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00002264 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $190.15 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hive has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000347 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000223 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002396 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 439,950,283 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.