HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) versus Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Critical Review

Bluegreen Vacations and HMN Financial are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bluegreen Vacations pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. HMN Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Bluegreen Vacations pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HMN Financial pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and HMN Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $757.11 million 0.65 $58.73 million $3.38 7.22 HMN Financial $46.02 million 2.26 $13.56 million $2.60 8.83

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than HMN Financial. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HMN Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.1% of HMN Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of HMN Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and HMN Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 8.90% 23.36% 5.64% HMN Financial 25.95% 10.86% 1.13%

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats HMN Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts, as well as 128 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About HMN Financial (Get Rating)

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts. Its loan products include single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes; and commercial business loans. The company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. It operates through 14 full service branches located in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa; and two loan origination offices in Sartell, Minnesota and La Crosse, Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

