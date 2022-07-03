HoDooi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.02 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HoDooi has a market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00168883 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.00709416 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00084754 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016343 BTC.

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

