Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Horizon Global stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.96. Horizon Global has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $9.38.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.86 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 864,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,711.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Frederick Barrett purchased 114,500 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $283,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,430,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,709.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 134,896 shares of company stock valued at $336,641 in the last three months. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Horizon Global by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Horizon Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Global during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

