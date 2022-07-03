Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Short Interest Update

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $8.50.

