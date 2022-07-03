HSBC Cuts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $11.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HSBC from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ATUS. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.09.

ATUS opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,131 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

