HyperDAO (HDAO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $38,769.00

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $11.95 million and $38,769.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

