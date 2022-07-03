iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in June

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,100 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 263,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,911.0 days.

OTCMKTS IAFNF opened at $48.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IAFNF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC cut iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins lowered their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iA Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.39.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

