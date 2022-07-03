iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Shares Purchased by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.17% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 149.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,305,000 after purchasing an additional 70,991 shares during the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IBDQ opened at $24.80 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $27.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.