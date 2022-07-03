Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICVX opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. Icosavax has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Icosavax had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 1,326.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Icosavax will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,478,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 662,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

