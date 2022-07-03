Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ICVX opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. Icosavax has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.
Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Icosavax had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 1,326.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Icosavax will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Icosavax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Icosavax (ICVX)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.