IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,095 ($13.43).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IGG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.19) target price on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($14.84) price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, insider Jonathan Moulds bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 703 ($8.62) per share, with a total value of £703,000 ($862,470.86).

Shares of IG Group stock opened at GBX 684 ($8.39) on Friday. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 646.75 ($7.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 947.50 ($11.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 720.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 773.04.

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

