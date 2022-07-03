IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IG Group stock remained flat at $$8.44 during trading hours on Friday. IG Group has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27.

Get IG Group alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,075 ($13.19) to GBX 1,100 ($13.50) in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.