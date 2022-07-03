Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Short Interest Up 38.9% in June

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the May 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.92.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,022. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded up $6.68 on Friday, hitting $191.04. 1,118,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,299. Illumina has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

