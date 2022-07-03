Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

NYSEARCA BOCT opened at $30.64 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $34.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84.

